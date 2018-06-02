Ghosted Gets Return Date on Fox

Ghosted… lives?

The Adam Scott-Craig Robinson comedy — which last aired on Fox all the way back in January — will resume Season 1 on Sunday, June 10, with new episodes airing at 8:30 and 9:30 pm. The show will then air Sundays at 9:30 pm through June 24. (No word yet on when the show’s remaining three episodes will be broadcast.)

What’s more, a Fox rep maintains to TVLine that the freshman sitcom has not been cancelled — nor has it been renewed — despite being long-presumed dead.

Ghosted pulled in respectable numbers when it bowed last fall, but Fox — dissatisfied with the creative direction of the show — brought in Paul Lieberstein (The Office) to replace Kevin Etten as showrunner midway through Season 1. Lieberstein’s installments were initially set to begin airing in March, until Fox made a last-minute scheduling change and delayed its return in favor of Brooklyn Nine-Nine (which has since been cancelled at Fox, then resurrected at NBC).

The comedy stars Scott and Robinson as a former astrophysics professor and a mall cop, respectively, who partner up to investigate paranormal activity. The cast also includes Ally Walker, Amber Stevens West — who has moved on to the upcoming CBS comedy Happy Together — and Adeel Akhtar as members of the secret government agency The Bureau Underground.

Will you be tuning in for Ghosted‘s return?