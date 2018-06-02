Bill Maher Fires Back at Roseanne Barr Supporters Who Want Him Fired

Bill Maher on Friday weighed in on Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet and ABC’s subsequent cancellation of her revived sitcom.

The Real Time host — who back in April proposed that the now-scrapped Season 11 find the Conners “being screwed” by President Donald Trump — became part of the conversation this week when Barr supporters suggested Maher should be fired for committing what they deemed to be a similar offense.

“The snowflakes on the right — and yes, there are plenty on the right, too — tried to drag me into this, saying I should be fired because I compared Trump to an orangutan,” Maher explained. “Obviously, this is another day where we have to… explain jokes to idiots.

“Here’s why that’s a dumb analogy,” he continued. “Let’s look at four key facts: 1) Trump is an orangutan; 2) White people have not been subjected to a racist trope comparing them to apes for hundreds of years; 3) My offering Trump $5 million to produce his birth certificate in 2013 to prove he was not half an ape… was itself a response to his birtherism, racist bulls—t; and 4) I’ve already been fired by ABC [via Politically Incorrect].”

As for Barr’s bigoted tweet that got Roseanne cancelled? Maher described it “abhorrent bordering on presidential.”

Maher also spoke out about fellow late-night host Samantha Bee, who on Thursday issued an apology after referring to First Daughter Ivanka Trump as a “feckless c—t” during Wednesday’s Full Frontal: “Boy was [President Trump] mad about that word,” he said. “Not ‘c—t,’ [but] ‘feckless.’ He has no idea what it means.”

What did you think of Maher’s response to the Roseanne hysteria?