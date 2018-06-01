Kelsey Grammer Joins Fox Legal Drama Proven Innocent in Recast

The man responsible for bringing Sideshow Bob to life is returning to Fox for more villainy.

Kelsey Grammer is joining the new legal drama Proven Innocent, TVLine has learned, replacing Brian D’Arcy James as Gore Bellows, a “hard-as-nails and tough-on-crime state’s attorney.” (A report from Deadline clarifies that producers enjoyed James’ performance, so there’s a chance he’ll appear later in the season in another role.)

“The subject matter is very timely and worth exploring; I am excited to be a part of that,” Grammer said in a statement.

Held for midseason, the series stars Rachelle Lefevre (Under the Dome) as Madeline Scott, a tenacious lawyer who heads up a “wrongful conviction firm,” which goes up against the likes of Gore Bellows to reopen cases and exonerate innocent people previously “proven” guilty. (Madeline has a dicey past of her own, becoming a tabloid sensation as a young adult after being falsely convicted.)

Proven Innocent‘s supporting cast also includes Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Riley Smith (Nashville, Frequencey) Nikki M. James (BrainDead), Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) and Clare O’Connor (Chicago Med) as a young Madeline.

Watch the trailer for Proven Innocent below — while doing your best to visualize Grammer in James' place, of course