Legion Renewed for Season 3 at FX

Legion‘s mind trip isn’t ending anytime soon: FX has renewed the psychedelic superhero drama for a third season, set to air in 2019, TVLine has learned.

“Legion has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season,” FX original programming president Eric Schrier said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show.”

Based on the Marvel comic, Legion stars Dan Stevens as troubled mutant David Haller, who’s just learning how to harness his formidable powers. Season 2 — currently airing Tuesdays at 10/9 on FX — has seen David and his Summerland team join forces with former enemies Division 3 to battle Amahl Farouk, aka the Shadow King (Navid Negahban), racing to find Farouk’s original body before he does.

Legion‘s Season 2 finale is slated to air Tuesday, June 12 at 10 pm on FX.

Are you ready for more surreal adventures with David and company? Share your reaction to Legion‘s renewal in the comments.