JoAnna Garcia Swisher Joins Fox Comedy Dan the Weatherman in Recast

On the heels of Kevin (Probably)‘s one-and-done cancellation, JoAnna Garcia Swisher has landed another small-screen gig.

The actress has been cast in the Fox comedy pilot Dan the Weatherman, replacing Ashley Williams (How I Met Your Mother) as the female lead, per our sister site Deadline.

The potential series centers, naturally, on Dan — played by The Odd Couple‘s Thomas Lennon — who gets fired from his cushy job as a weatherman at the local TV station and reluctantly ends up in the world of cable TV.

Though Dan the Weatherman was not picked up to series before Fox’s Upfront in May, Deadline reports that Fox is still considering the single-camera comedy for midseason, pending recasts and reshoots. Also joining the cast is Jack Stanton, who played the youngest Pemberton son, Ben, on Fox’s now-cancelled The Mick.

Garcia Swisher is coming off a one-season run on ABC’s axed Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, where she played Amy Cabrera, the sister of Jason Ritter’s title character. Her recent TV credits also include Once Upon a Time, Pitch and The Astronaut Wives Club.