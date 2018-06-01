Emmys 2018: Outstanding Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

It’s June 1 and we know you know what that means: TVLine’s annual advocacy period known as Dream Emmy season has arrived.

As per tradition, we’re kicking things off with the Outstanding Drama Series race, which is shaping up to be a showdown between last year’s victor, The Handmaid’s Tale, and 2016 champ, Game of Thrones (back in the running after sitting ’17 out). But the bigger question (at least as we see it) is if the acclaimed series’ respective second and seventh seasons were strong enough to warrant inclusion on our Dream Emmy short list. Emmys 2018: Best Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

And while we’re tossing out provocative Qs, here’s another one: Might Better Call Saul’s absence from this year’s contest (the AMC drama’s new season doesn’t launch until August, well outside of the eligibility period) open the door for a buzzy newcomer, like, say, Killing Eve? At the risk of spoiling one of our seven Dream picks, we really, really, really hope so.

For the record, 2018 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-25, and unveiled on July 12. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, is scheduled to air Monday, Sept. 17 on NBC.

Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — then tell us if our picks warrant a “Hell, yes!,” “Ewww, no!” or “How could you leave off so-and-so?!”