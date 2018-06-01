President Trump Asks: Why Aren't They Firing 'No Talent' Samantha Bee?

President Donald Trump is not pleased with TBS’ handling of the Samantha Bee controversy.

To recap: On Wednesday’s Full Frontal, Bee referred to First Daughter Ivanka Trump as a “feckless c—t” while attacking the Trump administration’s immigration policy, which allows for the separation of undocumented children from their parents (including those families that are legally seeking asylum). Bee has since issued an apology for her choice of words, while the Turner network has released a statement of its own, saying that such “vile words should not have been aired.”

POTUS addressed the basic cabler’s response in a tweet on Friday morning, asking, “Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will doing so for a long time to come!”

The alleged double standard that Trump’s referring to is TBS’ decision to stick by Bee following her lewd commentary, just days after ABC cancelled Roseanne Barr’s eponymous sitcom for a racist tweet directed at former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. Trump previously weighed in on Barr’s situation, though he has yet to condemn her bigoted remark.