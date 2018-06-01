TVLine Podcast: Dream Emmy Nominee Alison Brie Talks GLOW Permspirations, Nudity, Bonding Over Pat Benatar — Plus: Community Movie Update

And in this corner… it’s GLOW’s Zoya the Destroya, Alison Brie, kicking off our 2018 Dream Emmy-themed TVLine Podcasts with a Q&A in which she explains why she fought as hard as her ass-kicking alter ego does in the ring to win the role for which she’d damn well better get a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy. “I was sort of known for playing prissy, buttoned-up, Type A women,” the alumna of Community and Mad Men tells Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello. The part of Ruth not only broke her out of that box, it was “an actor’s dream in terms of flexing every muscle.”

So she wasn’t bothered by either the Netflix series’ nudity or the ’80s perm she now gets once a year. In fact, “it was my idea,” she confesses, adding that she brought pictures of Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Beals to her hairdresser. Later in the interview, Brie shares how Pat Benatar helped her bond with on-screen frenemy Betty Gilpin, weighs in on whether, beneath the surface, Ruth and Sam are more than pals, and previews Season 2 (which drops on June 29). “Ruth really takes a lot of s—” from Debbie, she warns. If their relationship was bad in Season 1, “it’s worse in Season 2.”

Before the conversation wraps, Brie even reveals why she thinks the window of opportunity for a Community movie “just got slammed shut.” Press PLAY on the widget below to listen in, and be sure to subscribe at iTunes to ensure that you never miss a TVLine Podcast.