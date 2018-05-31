TVLine Items: Kimmy Schmidt's Final Episodes, Tangled Renewed and More

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s journey won’t come to an end until next year: Netflix has announced that the second half of the comedy’s fourth and final season will debut on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.

The show’s last six episodes may be followed up by a movie to wrap up any loose ends, it was reported earlier this month.

The first half of Kimmy‘s fourth season hit the streaming service on Wednesday.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Disney Channel has renewed Tangled: The Series for Season 3 and given the animated series a new title — Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure — ahead of its Season 2 premiere on Sunday, June 24. Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi will continue to voice Rapunzel and Eugene (aka Flynn Rider in the 2010 film).

* Days of Our Lives alum James Read will make his General Hospital debut as Gregory Chase, the father of Michael Easton’s Finn and Josh Swickard’s Chase, on June 6, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* EPIX’s dark comedy Get Shorty, starring Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano, will return for Season 2 on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 9/8c.

* Syfy has given a pilot order to the drama Resident Alien, based on the Dark Horse comics about a crash-landed alien who takes on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor and wrestles with whether humans are worth saving.

* The Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards have tapped Robin Thede, star of BET’s late-night series The Rundown, to host the Aug. 4 ceremony.

* This season’s final two episodes of the IFC comedy Brockmire have been shifted back one week, with the penultimate episode now airing on Wednesday, June 13. The Season 2 finale is slated for Wednesday, June 20.

* SundanceTV and BBC One have renewed the divorce drama The Split for Season 2.

* TNT will air the 90-minute special The 46th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney on Thursday, June 21 at 10 pm.

