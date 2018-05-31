Summer TV Calendar: 100+ Premiere and Finale Dates to Save!

Just when you thought it was safe to go back outside… a robust slate of summer TV is ready to take a big chomp out of your DVR.

When will Luke Cage again lord over the streets of Harlem? How soon will The Fosters bid us a finale farewell? When does Shades of Blue report back for duty? And when will GLOW light up your laptop again?

On which day will Girlfriends’ Guide divorce itself from your DVR? When will HBO hurl Sharp Objects at us? And when will Nashville start singing its very final tunes?

By popular demand and as hand-curated by a jury of exactly one (me!), TVLine presents this handy calendar of June premieres and finales, as well as a tinted box jam-packed with select July and August premieres. Click to zoom/print and save the dates!

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills are forever a work in progress, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I just might include it in an update.

