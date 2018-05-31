Strike Back Adds Battlestar Galactica's Jamie Bamber to Season 6 Cast

Strike Back‘s Section 20 has a new CO, in the form of Jamie Bamber.

Cinemax announced on Thursday that Bamber, as well as English actress Yasemin Kay Allen, have boarded the cast for what the premium cabler calls Season 6. They join returning players Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson and Alin Sumarwata.

The Strike Back action picks back up with a Russian bomber crashing in the South China Sea, leading special-ops soldiers Thomas “Mac” McAllister (played by Brown), Samuel Wyatt (MacPherson) and Gracie Novin (Sumarwata) on a mission to investigate. There, they cross paths with Katrina Zarkova (played by Allen, far left in above photo), a rogue Russian operative with questionable loyalties.

Battlestar Galactica alum Bamber meanwhile will play Col. Alexander Coltrane, the new commanding officer who tasks Section 20 with chasing the stolen contents of the Russian jet across Southeast Asia. As they do so, they will face off against mercenary drug agents and terrifying warlords, uncovering a conspiracy that threatens to push the world to the brink of global conflict.

Roxanne McKee will not be returning this season as Captain Natalie Reynolds.

Production on the new season’s 10 episodes is currently underway, to be filmed entirely in Malaysia.