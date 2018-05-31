TBS Responds to Sam Bee C-Word Backlash, Admits the 'Vile Words Should Not Have Been Aired'

TBS has issued its own statement regarding its swelling Samantha Bee controversy, which was ignited Tuesday night when the Full Frontal host referred to Ivanka Trump as the c-word. Bee has since apologized for the crack.

“Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night,” the network said. “Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

To recap: In a segment that aired on Wednesday’s Full Frontal, the comedienne referred to the First Daughter as a “feckless c–t” while attacking theTrump administration’s immigration policy, which allows for the separation of undocumented children from their parents (including those families that are legally seeking asylum).

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee shared on Twitter on Thursday. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

The White House slammed the remark early Thursday, with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders demanding action be taken against Bee. “The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious,” Sanders said. “The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”