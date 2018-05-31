White House Slams Samantha Bee as 'Not Fit for Broadcast,' Calls on TBS to Take Action Following Ivanka Swipe

The White House is calling on TBS and parent company Time Warner to take action against Samantha Bee after the comedienne referred to First Daughter Ivanka Trump as a “feckless c–t.”

The (bleeped) name-calling occurred during a segment on Wednesday’s Full Frontal wherein Bee spoke out against the Trump administration’s immigration policy, which includes separating undocumented children from their parents (including those families that are legally seeking asylum).

The controversial segment, which is embedded below, finds Bee calling out Ivanka Trump, “who works at the White House,” for posting the “second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week” amid the immigration news (the first was Roseanne Barr’s bigoted statement about Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett). The tweet in question includes a picture of Ivanka holding her child, with the caption, “My ♥️! #SundayMorning.”

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child,” Bee said. “But let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c–t.” (That last four-letter word was bleeped out during the original TBS broadcast.) “He listens to you. Put on something tight and low cut, and tell your father to f–king stop it. Tell him it was an ‘Obama thing’ and see how that goes.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders demanded action be taken against Bee. “The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious,” Sanders tells The Wrap. “The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

Press PLAY on the video below to watch the explicit Full Frontal segment in full — with Bee’s profanity unbleeped — then hit the comments with your reaction to the controversy.