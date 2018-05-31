Samantha Bee Apologizes to Ivanka Trump in Wake of C-Word Backlash: 'I Crossed a Line and I Deeply Regret It'

Samantha Bee has released a statement in response to a growing backlash concerning her profane comments directed at Ivanka Trump on Wednesday’s Full Frontal.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee shared on Twitter. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

In a segment that aired on Wednesday’s Full Frontal, the comedienne referred to the First Daughter as a “feckless c–t” while attacking theTrump administration’s immigration policy, which allows for the separation of undocumented children from their parents (including those families that are legally seeking asylum).

The White House denounced the remark, with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders demanding action be taken against Bee. “The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious,” Sanders said. “The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”