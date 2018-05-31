Matt LeBlanc to Exit Top Gear

Matt LeBlanc is making his getaway from Top Gear.

The Man With a Plan actor on Thursday announced his plans to leave the car-centric series after filming Season 26, which will be his fourth and final go-round as co-host.

RELATEDKilling Eve Renewed for Season 2 at BBC America

“My experience on Top Gear has been great fun. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the whole team,” LeBlanc said in a statement. “However, the time commitment and extensive travel required to present Top Gear takes me away from my family and friends more than I’m comfortable with. It’s unfortunate, but for these reasons I will not be continuing my involvement with the show. I will forever be a Top Gear fan and I wish the team continued success. Thanks for a great drive.”

Added BBC Two controller Patrick Holland: “Matt has thrown himself into the show with real passion, revealing his extraordinary car knowledge and a willingness to get down and dirty. We were always going to be borrowing him from his day job as one of the top comic actors in Hollywood, so I wish him all the very best. The next series of Top Gear promises to be something very special and we have great plans to welcome a new co-host to join the team for 2019 and beyond.”

LeBlanc joined Top Gear in 2016 alongside co-hosts Chris Harris and Rory Reid. Season 25 of the series, which airs stateside on BBC America, wrapped April 1. Are you sad to see LeBlanc go?