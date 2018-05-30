This Is Us Boss Talks Filming Series Finale, Plus New 'Her' Teases

Never one to do things in any expected order, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman revealed that he has “already shot pieces of the final scene of the series.”

That revelation — among several others — came Tuesday night during a For-Your-Consideration Emmy event in Los Angeles. “We’re pretty far out,” Fogelman told the crowd. “Our writers and I are kind of to the end. We know where it ends and we have a path for each season of the show. We’ve always had a plan. We didn’t want to get stuck. We had the kids and the timelines, and had to have a plan. I don’t think this show despite any success it may or may not have, will overstay its welcome.”

But while fans can rest easy knowing that there’s a method to Fogelman’s madness, we still have the matter of “her” to address. You know, the “her” Randall said he wasn’t ready to see after the Season 2 finale time jump? Many fans are speculating that Beth could be This Is Us‘ next major casualty, taking up Jack’s mantel as the show’s how-did-they-die character.

“I’m not going to tell you who [‘her’ is], but it sort of leads to the end game of our show, not the end of the season per se, but the show as a whole,” teased actor Sterling K. Brown, who joined the event from New York via Skype. “And who you think the ‘her’ is, is probably not who it is in typical Fogelman style.” Alluding to those in attendance — Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Justin Hartley (Kevin), Chrissy Metz (Kate), Chris Sullivan (Toby) and Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth) — Brown added, “It could be one of those people on stage.”

As for what fans can expect in Season 3, which Fogelman called “our biggest and most ambitious” yet, here are a few more teases from Tuesday’s event:

* The show is taking a “deep dive” into Beth’s backstory, specifically her teenage years, during which she developed her strength, Fogelman said. He also indicated that Kelechi Watson “will get a showcase.”

* “We’ll see if that goes well and [how it] effects his sobriety,” Hartley said of Kevin’s relationship with Zoe, with whom he’s flying to Vietnam. On top of that (and a new movie!), Kevin will also be “dealing with finding out information he didn’t even know about his father.”

* Speaking of Papa Pearson, “We’re going to dive into Jack’s experience in Vietnam this season,” Fogelman revealed, adding that “we actually considered a little flash to him waking up in Vietnam [during the house fire] but we took it out.”

* On a (potentially) lighter note, “Kate and Toby have a journey this season, and it’s a journey about them trying to start a family.” Fogelman revealed, adding that Kate will also continue to deal with Toby’s depression. (Come on, I said potentially lighter.)

