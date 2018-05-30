The Originals Cast Reacts to [Spoiler]'s Shocking Fate — Watch Video

Heads up: This article contains major spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of The Originals. If you haven’t watched, stop reading now — you’ve been warned!

Assuming you managed to avoid that spoiler-y tweet from the writers’ room over the hiatus, Wednesday’s episode of The Originals — particularly that tragic ending — probably came as quite a shock. Though the hour finally saw Hope reunited with her mother, it ended with Hayley sacrificing herself to kill Greta and save the day.

TVLine was on set for the filming of the show’s series finale — which is still weeks away, so don’t panic — and we asked the stars for their reactions to Hayley’s demise, all of which you can check out in our video interview above.

RELATEDThe Originals Spinoff Legacies Ordered to Series at The CW

To make matters worse, Klaus’ efforts to save her were thwarted by Elijah, who fully believes his true family to be Greta (rest in pieces!), Antoinette and Roman.

On a lighter note, the episode also gave us a surprisingly emotional exchange between Klaus and Caroline…

Klaus: Do you regret the time we’ve spent together?

Caroline: Seriously?

Klaus: Do you?

Caroline: OK, if it’ll take your mind off wanting to murder an innocent teenage boy… No, I don’t regret our time together. I just think, when we met, I was still young. I was someone else back then, and so were you.

Klaus: I don’t think I’ve changed that much.

Caroline: I do. The man I met back then terrified me. I was intrigued, but I never felt safe or relaxed or myself, really. And now look at us!

Klaus: So you don’t regret meeting me?

Caroline: No. But I do think that I represented something for you back then, something innocent that reminded you of a part of yourself that you lost and you wished you could get back. If we never met until now, I wonder if you’d even notice you.

Klaus: It would be impossible not to notice you, Caroline.

Hit PLAY on the video above for the cast’s take on this tragic twist, then drop a comment with your own reactions below.