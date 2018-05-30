The Middle Spinoff Starring Eden Sher in the Works at ABC

Well, this is one Heck of a good omen for The Middle fans: Just a week after the sitcom ended its nine-season run, ABC is eyeing a spinoff centered on Eden Sher’s Sue, according to our sister site Variety.

Sher would star in the spinoff — which is currently nearing a pilot order — reprising her role as socially awkward daughter Sue Heck. Last week’s series finale of The Middle left off with Sue as a junior in college, but a flash-forward revealed that she eventually married neighbor Sean (after a number of breakups and makeups).

ABC, of course, is currently scrambling to find a replacement for the cancelled Roseanne revival, which got the axe on Tuesday after star Roseanne Barr posted a racist “joke” on Twitter. Roseanne was slated to air Tuesdays at 8/7c this fall on ABC; it’s unclear if the Sue-based Middle spinoff could be filmed in time to fill that slot, or would have to wait until midseason.

The spinoff, if picked up, would be the second on ABC’s primetime slate for next season, joining Schooled, the ’90s-set Goldbergs spinoff that landed a series order last month.