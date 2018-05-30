The Good Fight: [Spoiler] Poised to Exit

A key player appears to be bowing out of The Good Fight. Although a rep for the CBS All Access drama declined to comment, TVLine has learned that original cast member Justin Bartha is not expected to return for the already-ordered Season 3 — at least not as a series regular. May Sweeps 2018: Most Shocking Deaths Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The Good Wife spinoff’s Season 2 finale certainly laid the groundwork for a potential Bartha exit. Not only did his character Colin’s relationship with Cush Jumbo’s Lucca all but end, the legal eagle had already relocated to Washington, D.C. However, the fact that Colin and Lucca now have a child together — son, Joesph Quinn-Morrello, born in the finale — sets the stage for Bartha to make occasional guest appearances.

Bartha is the second Good Fight regular to exit the series since its launch last year. At the conclusion of Season 1, it was announced that Erica Tazel — aka attorney Barbara Kolstad — would not be back for Season 2. To fill that void, EPs Robert and Michelle King brought in Audra McDonald to reprise her Good Wife role as Liz Lawrence. Additionally, Michael Boatman (Julius Cain) and Nyambi Nyambi (Jay Dipersia) were upped to series regulars.

The Good Fight‘s second season ended last Sunday. Season 3 is expected to bow in early 2019.