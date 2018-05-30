President Trump Weighs In On Roseanne Barr Controversy, Wants Personal Apology From 'Horrible' ABC

President Trump has taken to Twitter to express his thoughts about the recent Roseanne Barr kerfuffle — and he’s not pleased with ABC’s course of action.

The Alphabet Net, of course, cancelled Barr’s eponymous sitcom on Tuesday, after she posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, an African-American former advisor to President Obama. (“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote, later apologizing for the “bad joke.”)

Trump addressed Roseanne‘s cancellation in a tweet Wednesday morning, seemingly finding it hypocritical that ABC would have a zero-tolerance policy for racist remarks, but has not apologized to Trump for any criticism of his administration that has taken place on ABC.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” Trump wrote. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Though Barr was not the sole focus of Trump’s tweet, she and POTUS have a history of praising one another. Not only was Barr’s Roseanne character an avid Trump supporter, but the comedienne said multiple times during Trump’s campaign that America would be “lucky” to have him as president.