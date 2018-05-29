Wanda Sykes Leaving Roseanne Following Barr's Racist Tweet

Roseanne is down another behind-the-scenes comedian.

Wanda Sykes, who is a consulting producer on the ABC revival, tweeted Tuesday that she won’t be returning to the sitcom for Season 11. (UPDATE: ABC has cancelled Roseanne in the wake of her racist outburst.)

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

The announcement comes after star and series creator Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet Tuesday, which described the African-American former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett as a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

Barr later apologized for her tweet, calling it a “bad joke.”

Sykes is Roseanne‘s second big departure; Whitney Cummings, who served as co-showrunner for Season 10, recently stepped down. She cited “work commitments and my tour schedule” as the reasons for her departure.

In an episode of The TVLine Podcast recorded before the revival began, the self-described liberal Cummings told TVLine’s Michael Ausiello that she thought that working on Roseanne would help her “get into the living rooms of the people who did vote for” Donald Trump.