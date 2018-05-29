Roseanne's Sara Gilbert Calls TV Mom's Racist Outburst 'Abhorrent'

Roseanne star and exec producer Sara Gilbert is speaking out in the wake of Roseanne Barr’s racist social-media tirade. (UPDATE: ABC has cancelled Roseanne in the wake of her racist outburst.)

In a pair of tweets, Gilbert called her TV’s mom’s Tuesday-morning outburst — in which she described African-American former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett as a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes — “abhorrent,” adding that the remark does “not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Gilbert continued, “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

Barr’s comments have already triggered at least one resignation: Consulting producer Wanda Sykes announced on Twitter that she would not be back for Season 11.