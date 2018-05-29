ABC Suspending Emmy Campaign for Now-Cancelled Roseanne's Season 10

On second thought, ABC would rather you didn’t consider Roseanne for an Emmy this year.

In the light of the revival’s cancellation Tuesday, an ABC source tells TVLine the network won’t move forward with a For Your Consideration campaign focused on the Roseanne Barr-led series’ Season 10.

ABC chose to end the revival after Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, an African-American former advisor to President Obama, whom Barr referred to as a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

Though Barr apologized for the offensive comment, calling it a “bad joke,” consulting producer Wanda Sykes soon announced she would not return to Roseanne for Season 11. Hours later, the network cancelled the series altogether. In a statement, ABC president Channing Dungey said, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

An Emmys-related event scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 3, will happen as planned, but the showcase will focus on other ABC Entertainment/ABC Studios shows.