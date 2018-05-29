Roseanne Reruns Yanked by Hulu, Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT

The Roseanne fallout continues: Hours after ABC cancelled the sitcom in response to star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, a number of cable networks are pulling classic reruns of the sitcom off the air.

TV Land, Paramount Network and CMT — all owned by Viacom — will stop running Roseanne reruns as of Wednesday, according to a report by our sister site Deadline. (Hulu has also removed all episodes of the revived Season 10 from its streaming catalog.) The original nine-season run of Roseanne has been running in syndication for decades; all nine seasons are still currently available to stream via Amazon Prime.

Earlier on Tuesday, ABC announced it was cancelling its Roseanne revival after Barr tweeted a racist joke about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. Barr later apologized for the tweet, but the reaction was swift: ABC president Channing Dungey called the joke “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values” in a statement announcing the cancellation, Barr’s co-star Sara Gilbert said she was “disappointed in her actions, to say the least,” and showrunner Bruce Helford says he was “horrified and saddened” by Barr’s remark. Barr was also dropped by her talent agency ICM Partners.