Roseanne Star Michael Fishman 'Devastated' Following Cancellation

Michael Fishman, who played D.J. Conner on the original Roseanne and the now-cancelled ABC revival, says he’s “devastated” by star Roseanne Barr’s racist Twitter tirade and the series’ subsequent cancellation.

“I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience that welcomed us into their homes,” Fishman wrote in a note posted on Twitter.

ABC axed the hit comedy just hours after Fishman’s TV mom Roseanne Barr described President Obama’s former advisor Valerie Jarrett — an African-American woman who was born in Iran — as a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

Fishman went on to emphasize the cast and crew’s commitment to “inclusiveness,” noting that the decision to feature D.J. in an interracial marriage was “designed to represent the inclusive nature of my views.”

The actor went on to express his distaste for Barr’s behavior. “I condemn these statements vehemently,” he wrote. “They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society. I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive. I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue.”

The actor concluded his message by reminding everyone to “stand up against bias, hatred, bigotry and ignorance to make society a better place for all.”

Read Fishman’s full statement below: