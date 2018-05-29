Roseanne Cancelled: Shonda Rhimes, Viola Davis and More Celebrities React

The bombshell news that ABC has cancelled Roseanne in light of star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet is still reverberating throughout Hollywood — and many celebrities are standing up to cheer the decision.
Mega-producer Shonda Rhimes, who created Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal at ABC before recently leaving for Netflix, said Barr “got what she deserved,” but also mourned the fact that “talented innocent people” are losing work because of her actions:
Emmy-winning actress Viola Davis, who stars in ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, thanked network president Channing Dungey for making the decision to pull the plug:
Scandal star Bellamy Young also thanked Dungey and ABC via Twitter:
Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff tweeted that she’s “never been more proud to work for” ABC:
black-ish creator Kenya Barris reacted on Instagram with a simple “Bye-bye!!!”
One Day at a Time star Rita Moreno pulled no punches, calling Barr “a sorry excuse for a human being”:
And Zach Braff — whose own ABC sitcom Alex, Inc. was recently axed — added a self-deprecating spin on the news: