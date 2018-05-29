Roseanne Cancelled: Shonda Rhimes, Viola Davis and More Celebrities React

The bombshell news that ABC has cancelled Roseanne in light of star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet is still reverberating throughout Hollywood — and many celebrities are standing up to cheer the decision.

Mega-producer Shonda Rhimes, who created Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal at ABC before recently leaving for Netflix, said Barr “got what she deserved,” but also mourned the fact that “talented innocent people” are losing work because of her actions:

The terrible part is all of the talented innocent people who worked on that show now suffer because of this. #notjustice — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

Emmy-winning actress Viola Davis, who stars in ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, thanked network president Channing Dungey for making the decision to pull the plug:

Thank you Channing Dungey!https://t.co/VIlKTF9y7Z — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 29, 2018

Scandal star Bellamy Young also thanked Dungey and ABC via Twitter:

Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff tweeted that she’s “never been more proud to work for” ABC:

I have never been more proud to work for @ABCNetwork THANK YOU Channing Dungey for being my one little slice of hope for our country today. — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) May 29, 2018

black-ish creator Kenya Barris reacted on Instagram with a simple “Bye-bye!!!”

Bye-bye!!! @maxstryker #channingdungey 🙏🏾 A post shared by Kenya Barris (@kenyab_in_imax3d) on May 29, 2018 at 11:35am PDT

One Day at a Time star Rita Moreno pulled no punches, calling Barr “a sorry excuse for a human being”:

@therealroseanne, you break my heart — You are a sorry excuse for a human being. How odd that you, as a comedienne, have forgotten then meaning of a "joke" and a personal comment. Your meanness is staggering and will earn you a ticket to a sad, lonely and sorry life. — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) May 29, 2018

And Zach Braff — whose own ABC sitcom Alex, Inc. was recently axed — added a self-deprecating spin on the news: