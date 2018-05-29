Morgan Freeman Demands CNN Retract and Apologize for Sexual Harassment Allegations Story

Days after offering contrition to women who “felt uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior in the past, Morgan Freeman is calling for an apology of his own.

The actor and Madam Secretary executive producer is looking into legal action against CNN, which on May 24 published a report of Freeman’s alleged harassment of eight women. The behavior reportedly included unwanted touching and offensive public comments about women’s clothing or bodies.

RELATEDCosby Accuser Andrea Constand Books First Interview in 13 Years With NBC

A letter Freeman’s attorneys sent to the cable news network Monday characterized the story, reported by CNN’s Chloe Melas and An Phung, as “journalistic malpractice” that included “falsehoods” and “malicious intent.”

The letter calls for CNN to retract the story and issue a public apology to Freeman, who has lost work — including his role as the voice of Visa — as a result of the allegations.

Among other criticisms, the letter alleges that Melas, who also was a source in the story after encountering what she described as “inappropriate behavior” on Freeman’s part during a press junket for his film Going in Style, misinterpreted Freeman’s comment about a story told by co-star Michael Caine. In the CNN story, Melas said that Morgan said “I wish I was there” in regard to her then-six-months-pregnant body. Freeman’s lawyers say the comment was directed at an anecdote Caine had just shared, not at Melas. (Melas maintains that Freeman also said she was “ripe,” and that the observations made her so uncomfortable that she reported them to her supervisors and CNN’s human resources department.)

TVLine has contacted CNN for comment.

The New York Times‘ Sopan Deb tweeted Freeman’s lawyers’ letter Tuesday; you can read it in its entirety here.

Soon after CNN’s story was published on May 24, Freeman issued a statement saying, “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

Then, on May 26, he released a second statement in which he said he was “devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday’s media reports” and that “it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humor.”