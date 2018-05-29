Ratings: Stanley Cup Final Tops Night

NBC’s coverage of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final averaged 4.8 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, leading Monday night in the demo while down just a tick from a year ago (4.9 mil/1.7).

Opposite the hockey match, ABC’s The Bachelorette: Becca Kufrin Edition premiered to 5.6 mil and a 1.4 — down 22 percent in the demo from Rachel Lindsay’s year-ago debut, which benefited from a non-holiday, Dancing With the Stars lead-in.

Leading out of Bachelorette, the cancelled The Crossing (2.7 mil/0.5) hit a new audience low while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supergirl (1.6 mil/0.4) and the already renewed iZombie‘s finale (760K/0.2) each added a handful of viewers while holding onto their demo lows.

FOX | Lucifer‘s pair of “bonus” episodes did 2.6 mil/0.5 and then 2.3 mil/0.5, marking series lows.

CBS | The already renewed Elementary (4 mil/0.4) ticked down to series lows.

