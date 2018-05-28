Walking Dead: Inside Lauren Cohan's 'Part-Time' Season 9 Return

Lauren Cohan is returning to The Walking Dead next season, but Maggie is by no means out of the woods.

As previously reported, Cohan will indeed appear in Season 9 of AMC’s zombie smash despite her starring role in the new ABC dramedy Whiskey Cavalier. However, as our sister site Deadline recently reported (and has since been confirmed by TVLine) the actress’ new Walking Dead deal only calls for her to appear in six of Season 9’s first eight episodes. Furthermore, with shooting on Whiskey Cavalier slated to start this summer and continue well until the fall (and possibly beyond), her involvement in the second half of Season 9 remains an open question.

Per Deadline, Cohan’s ABC deal allows her to shoot Walking Dead episodes during her Whiskey Cavalier hiatus, but those stints would have to be negotiated individually.

There had been speculation that Cohan — whose Walking Dead contract ended with Season 8 — might bolt the show altogether. But in April she put those rumors to arrest, announcing to EW.com, “Yes, I’m going back. There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.”