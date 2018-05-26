Set Your DVR: Here's What's New (and Leaving) the Week of May 27

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “go90” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

As the busy month of May winds down, we’re also going ahead and listing every major season finale (including The Good Fight, Killing Eve and iZombie) and series finale (including The Americans and Deception).

Sunday, May 27

12 am The Good Fight Season 2 finale (CBS All Access)

12 am The Break With Michelle Wolf series premiere (Netflix)

7:30 pm The Fourth Estate docuseries premiere (Showtime)

8 pm Killing Eve Season 1 finale (BBC America)

9 pm Deception series finale (ABC; two episodes; officially cancelled)

10 pm Trust Season 1 finale (FX)

Monday, May 28

8 pm Lucifer “bonus” episodes (Fox, two hours)

8 pm The Bachelorette Season 14 premiere (ABC)

9 pm iZombie Season 4 finale (The CW)

10 pm SIX Season 2 premiere (History, pictured above)

Tuesday, May 29

12 am Arrested Development Season 5A premiere (Netflix; eight episodes)

8 pm America’s Got Talent Season 13 premiere (NBC)

8 pm Beat Shazam Season 2 premiere (Fox)

9 pm Animal Kingdom Season 3 premiere (TNT)

9 pm Love Connection Season 2 premiere (Fox)

10 pm Queen Sugar Season 3 premiere (OWN)

10 pm World of Dance Season 2 premiere (NBC)

Wednesday, May 30

12 am Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4A premiere (Netflix; six episodes)

8 pm American Ninja Warrior Season 10 premiere (NBC)

8 pm Famous in Love Season 2 finale (Freeform)

8 pm MasterChef Season 9 premiere (Fox)

10 pm The Americans series finale (FX)

10 pm ICE Season 2 finale (Audience Network)

10 pm Queen Sugar time slot premiere (OWN)

10 pm Reverie series premiere (NBC)

10 pm SIX regular time slot premiere (History)

Thursday, May 31

12 am My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 1 finale with guest Howard Stern (Netflix)

10 pm Nobodies Season 2 finale (TV Land; two episodes)

Friday, June 1

10 pm C.B. Strike series premiere (Cinemax)

Saturday, June 2

8 pm Trading Spaces Season 9 finale (TLC)

