Ratings: ABC's Michael Jackson Special Places No. 2 Behind Big Bang Rerun

ABC’s The Last Days of Michael Jackson “news” special on the first night after May Sweeps delivered 5.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, placing No. 2 in both measures behind CBS’ Big Bang Theory rerun (which drew 6.7 mil and a 1.0).

Leading out of that, What Would You Do? did 3.6 mil/0.8.

Over on NBC, this year’s celebrity edition of American Ninja Warrior drew 3.6 mil/0.8, followed by Hollywood Game Night‘s 3.2 mil/0.8. The actual Red Nose Day special closed out the Peacock’s night with 2.1 mil and a 0.5.

Fox’s Terrence Howard/prank show thing did 1.5 mil and a 0.5, leading into Showtime at the Apollo‘s season finale (2.3 mil/0.6).

