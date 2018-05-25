Kim Possible Movie: Alyson Hannigan Playing Mom, 5 Other Key Roles Cast

This calls for a trip to Bueno Nacho: The cast of Disney Channel’s live-action Kim Possible movie is finally filling out.

As previously announced, newcomer Sadie Stanley will star as the titular teenage thrill seeker, while Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) will co-star as Ron Stoppable, Kim’s sidekick-turned-love interest. TVLine can now confirm that the two actors will be joined by…

* Alyson Hannigan (HIMYM) as Dr. Ann Possible, Kim’s brain surgeon mother.

* Connie Ray (The Big C) as Nana Possible, Kim’s grandmother.

* Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys, The Originals) as Dr. Drakken, Kim’s nemesis.

* Taylor Ortega as Shego, Dr. Drakken’s flame-fisted henchwoman.

* Erika Tham (Make It Pop) as Bonnie, Kim’s frenemy since childhood.

* Ciara Wilson (Bizaardvark) as Athena, a new student at Kim’s school.

If you’re wondering about Kim’s dad, brothers, etc., fear not — casting is still underway. The Kim Possible movie is set to premiere on Disney Channel in 2019.

Check out a photo of the movie’s cast (sans Hannigan) from a recent table read below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.