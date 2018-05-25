Rose McGowan Reacts to Weinstein Arrest in Today Interview: 'It's a Very Good Feeling' — Watch Video

Rose McGowan on Friday gave her first TV interview to Megyn Kelly following the arrest of sexual predator Harvey Weinstein.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul turned himself in earlier that day, and was charged with rape, committing a criminal sex act, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct. The charges stem from two different woman, including actress Lucia Evans, who alleges that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him back in 2004.

McGowan, who was among the first to come out and accuse Weinstein of misconduct, appeared on Megyn Kelly Today, where she described seeing the predator in handcuffs for first time.

“It’s surreal. It’s… real. It’s both,” she said. “It’s a very good feeling… I actually didn’t believe this day would come… This is a big strike into the heart of abuse of power, and it shows people worldwide — which is what I was hoping [for] the whole time — that this will not stand.”

“The system was created by men like him, and his accomplices, to protect him,” she continued. “He had the nerve to walk in the Women’s March down the street at Sundance where he raped me. It’s intense… It’s tragic that it takes over 100 women… and that probably means like 1,000, let’s be real. This man had hunting grounds all over the world, and he had accomplices and a complicity machine. He was the cult leader of Hollywood, I would say. Their king… He tied with God for thanks at the Oscars, and to see that constantly and live in that town… and to see people lay wreaths at his feet even though they knew… today is a good day.”

Asked what she’d say to Weinstein if she had the chance to confront him now, she answered, “We got you. We got you.”



