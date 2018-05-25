TVLine Items: Scott Foley Joins Felicity Reunion, Queer Eye Premiere and More

The Felicity love triangle is now complete: Scott Foley — who played the titular heroine’s R.A./boyfriend Noel — will attend the WB college drama’s reunion panel at this year’s ATX Festival, EW.com reports.

The actor joins fellow participants/series stars Keri Russell (Felicity), Scott Speedman (Ben), Tangi Miller (Elena), Amanda Foreman (Meghan), Amy Jo Johnson (Julie) and Ian Gomez (Javier). Director/producer Lawrence Trilling will also be in attendance.

The ATX Festival takes place June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

* Queer Eye will return for Season 2 on Friday, June 15 on Netflix.

* Martin Kove will reprise his villainous Karate Kid role of John Kreese as a series regular during Season 2 of YouTube Red’s Cobra Kai, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) will produce and star in a series about two-time Oscar winner Vivien Leigh, per Deadline.

* P.J. Byrne will reprise his role as Principal Nippal during Season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies, Deadline reports.

* FX is developing the drama series Run, about a woman launching a highly improbable bid for Congress, per Deadline. The project, written by Andrew Lenchewski (Royal Pains), is inspired by the political career of retired U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer.

* CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden will broadcast four special episodes from London’s Central Hall Westminster the week of Monday, June 18. Guests will include Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Foo Fighters and former One Direction band member Niall Horan.

* A marathon of all 18 parts of the Twin Peaks limited series will air on Saturday, June 2, beginning at 4:35 am ET on Showtime.

