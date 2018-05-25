Suddenly discovering that you’re one of the world’s most powerful witches comes with an understandable adjustment period. It turns out the same can be said for the actresses playing said witches.

“I can’t believe I’m a Charmed One!” Madeleine Mantock told TVLine when we caught up with the cast of The CW’s Charmed reboot at the network’s upfront in New York last week. Added co-star Sarah Jeffery, “It hasn’t sunk in yet.”

An updated version of the classic series that ran from 1998 to 2006 on The WB, the new Charmed follows two sisters (Jeffery and Melonie Diaz as Maggie and Mel Vera) who, upon meeting a third half-sibling (Mantock as Macy Vaughn), inherit their late mother’s magical legacy — and all the danger that comes with it.

Despite being one of the fall’s buzziest new shows, Charmed has faced quite a bit of online backlash from angry fans who feel that a reboot will taint the beloved franchise. The show’s stars are well aware of these concerns, but hope that potential viewers will put their preconceived notions aside and give it a chance.

“I say dip your toe and find out,” Mantock said. “If you like it, amazing, come join us. If not, that’s OK, too.”

Added Jeffery, “It doesn’t hurt to give it a go. We’re very respectful and aware of the original, and we totally appreciate it, and we’re so grateful to have the opportunity to put a current spin on it.”

