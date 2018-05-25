Adam Levine, James Corden Pulled Over by Cops During Carpool Karaoke

James Corden was finding it, ahem, a little harder to breathe when the police pulled him over during Carpool Karaoke with Adam Levine.

The Late Late Show host was joined by the Voice coach on Thursday, where they made their way through much of the Maroon 5 songbook… sans members two through five. (It’s five of ’em, right? There’s the guitarist with the long hair and then, umm… those other guys.) Among the setlist was “This Love,” “Moves Like Jagger,” “Sugar” and “She Will Be Loved,” the last of which was interrupted when the cops stopped them for creating a traffic hazzard.

The music on this particular ride seemed less central than some other ridiculous shenanigans. At one point, Levine got out of the car to showcase his ability to balance various objects on his face. The segment then culiminated in a track race, because why the heck not.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Corden’s latest Carpool Karaoke segment, then hit the comments with your thoughts!