13 Reasons Why: Katherine Langford Won't Return for Potential Season 3

Friendly warning: We’re about to spoil the ending of 13 Reasons Why‘s second season. Haven’t watched? Get to streaming!

If you’ve already completed your binge of 13 Reasons Why‘s harrowing second season, this news might not come as a huge surprise to you, but for the sake of making things official: If Netflix does bring the show back for a third season, it’ll do so without leading lady Katherine Langford (aka Hannah Baker).

“For me, we told Hannah’s story so fully in Season 1,” Langford tells EW. “In a way, doing that scene in episode 13 [of Season 2], I’ve so often referred to it as it was the hardest scene because it’s the scene where I had to let her go. I think coming back this season was challenging because it was playing her but not really her.”

The scene to which Langford is referring is Hannah’s memorial service in the second season finale, appropriately titled “Bye.” Clay watches as her spirit enters the church — just as he’s had visions of her all season long — and listens to his eulogy:

“A good friend once said to me, ‘I can love you and still let you go.’ So, Hannah, I love you… and I let you go. I miss you, and I hope that wherever you go next, you feel peace and you feel safe in a way you never did here. Wherever you go next, I hope you know that I love you.”

With that, Hannah’s spirit stands up and exits the church, finally crossing over into what appears to be a bright, peaceful afterlife.

“It was kind of like being in purgatory for Season 2, and then being able to officially say goodbye to her,” Langford tells EW. “It definitely felt like time. For me, letting Hannah go was in Season 1; Season 2 was for Clay to let her go. It was being able to assist Clay on that journey.”

