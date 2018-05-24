NFL, This Is Us and Roseanne Top Ratings for 2017-18 Season; The Brave Among Highest-Rated Axed Shows

NBC’s Sunday Night Football and This Is Us placed No. 1 and No. 2 for the 2017-18 TV season, with average ratings of 5.9 and 5.4 in the coveted 18-49 demo, respectively (including any available Live+7 DVR playback data).

ABC’s revival of Roseanne came in third for the season (averaging a 5.0), while CBS’ Thursday Night Football package (4.5) and The Big Bang Theory (4.4) rounded out the Top 5.

In the demo, Roseanne and Big Bang (which was down 10 percent year over year) easily led the comedy pack, with CBS’ Young Sheldon coming in third (averaging a 3.3). On the drama side, This Is Us (up 17 percent vs. Season 1) was trailed by ABC’s The Good Doctor (3.4) and Grey’s Anatomy (a steady 3.3).

Of the Top 20 non-sports entertainment programs, ABC, CBS and NBC led with six each, followed by Fox’s two.

In total audience, The Big Bang Theory (averaging 18.8 million viewers) repeated as the season’s most watched comedy (edging out Roseanne‘s 17.9 mil), while This Is Us (17.4 mil) bumped NCIS (16.8 mil) from the top drama spot. All told, CBS had 12 of the Top 20 most watched entertainment programs; NBC had four.

Here are my hand-curated rankings for the broadcast networks’ assorted offerings; last season’s can be found here. Hit Comments to share what surprises, delights or depresses you.

TOP RETURNING COMEDY | 18-49 DEMO

1 | The Big Bang Theory, CBS (4.4 rating, including any available Live+7 DVR playback)

2 | Modern Family, ABC (2.3)

3 | Mom, CBS (2.0)

4 | The Good Place, NBC (1.9)

4 | The Middle, ABC (1.9)

In Total Viewers | The Big Bang Theory (18.8 million)

TOP NEW COMEDY | 18-49 DEMO

1 | Roseanne, ABC (5.0, including any available Live+7 DVR playback)

2 | Young Sheldon, CBS (3.3)

3 | Will & Grace, NBC (2.8)

4 | Splitting Up Together, ABC (1.8)

5 | Ghosted, FOX (1.6)

In Total Viewers | Roseanne (17.9 million)

TOP RETURNING DRAMA | 18-49 DEMO

1 | This Is Us, NBC (5.4, including any available Live+7 DVR playback)

2 | Grey’s Anatomy, ABC (3.3)

3 | Empire, FOX (2.6)

4 | Chicago P.D., NBC (2.2)

5 | NCIS, CBS (2.1)

In Total Viewers | This Is Us (17.4 million)

TOP NEW DRAMA | 18-49 DEMO

1 | The Good Doctor, ABC (3.4, including any available Live+7 DVR playback)

2 | 9-1-1, FOX (3.0)

3 | S.W.A.T., CBS (1.8)

3 | Station 19, ABC (1.8)

3 | The Orville, FOX (1.8)

In Total Viewers | The Good Doctor (15.6 million)

TOP UNSCRIPTED SHOW | 18-49 DEMO

1 | The Voice: Monday, NBC (2.5, including any available Live+7 DVR playback)

2 | The Bachelor, ABC (2.4)

3 | Survivor, CBS (2.3)

3 | Ellen’s Game of Games, NBC (2.3)

4 | The Voice: Tuesday, NBC (2.2)

In Total Viewers | The Voice: Monday (11.8 million)

TOP-RATED CANCELLED/ENDED SHOWS | 18-49 DEMO

1 | Scandal, ABC (2.1, including any available Live+7 DVR playback)

2 | The Middle, ABC (1.9)

3 | Designated Survivor, ABC (1.6)

3 | The Brave, NBC (1.6)

3 | Kevin Can Wait, CBS (1.6)

In Total Viewers | Scorpion and Wisdom of the Crowd (both with about 8.5 million)

LOWEST-RATED RENEWED SHOWS (SCRIPTED) | 18-49 DEMO

1 | Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW (0.3, including any available Live+7 DVR playback)

1 | Dynasty, The CW (0.3)

NON-CW | Elementary, CBS (0.8)

NON-CW | Madam Secretary, CBS (1.0)

NON-CW | For the People, ABC (1.0)

In Total Viewers | Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (796,000)

TOP 10 OVERALL BY DEMO

NBC Sunday Night Football, NBC (5.9, -12% year over year)

This Is Us, NBC (5.4, +17%)

Roseanne, ABC (5.0, NA)

Thursday Night Football, CBS/NFL (4.5, -6%)

The Big Bang Theory, CBS (4.4, -10%)

Thursday Night Football, NBC/NFL (4.0, -23%)

The OT, FOX (3.7, -20%)

The Good Doctor, ABC (3.4, NA)

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC (3.3, no change)

Young Sheldon, CBS (3.3, NA)

FELL FROM LAST YEAR’S TOP 10: Empire, Football Night in America, The Bachelor

TOP 10 OVERALL BY TOTAL VIEWERS

The Big Bang Theory, CBS (18.8 million, no change year over year)

Roseanne, ABC (17.9 million, NA)

Sunday Night Football, NBC (17.7 million, -11%)

This Is Us, NBC (17.4 million, +18%)

NCIS, CBS (16.8 million, -8%)

Young Sheldon, CBS (16.5 million, NA)

The Good Doctor, ABC (15.6 million, NA)

Bull, CBS (14.5 million, -4%)

Thursday Night Football, CBS/NFL (14.2 million, -3%)

Thursday Night Football, NBC/NFL (13.6 million, -20%)

FELL FROM LAST YEAR’S TOP 10: Blue Bloods, The OT, NCIS: New Orleans