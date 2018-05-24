May Sweeps In Memoriam: 40+ Deaths From Once, Lucifer, S.H.I.E.L.D., P.D. and More — Which Loss Hit You Hardest?

The Grim Reaper struck once again during this year’s May sweeps, leaving behind a trail of dead bodies during the dangerous four-week period (which concluded on Wednesday).

More than four dozen characters across the five major broadcast networks met their end during the past month, from fan favorites like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Fitz to nefarious foes like Lucifer‘s Cain. Viewers also said goodbye to Arrow dad Quentin Lance, Chicago P.D. detective Alvin Olinsky and Once Upon a Time‘s Rumple, among others. (For all the major May Sweeps developments, make sure to check out our now complete May Sweeps Scorecard.)

This year, the highest body count belonged to S.H.I.E.L.D. at five deaths, while iZombie and Supernatural — which killed off Lucifer (the character, not the show) — amassed four apiece. Meanwhile, Timeless‘ dastardly Emma gets the title of Biggest Killer for being responsible for all three of the show’s finale demises. Also: The dates listed are when the character’s death aired, which in a few cases — such as New Girl‘s Furguson — differs slightly from when the character actually expired.

One more fun fact: 2018’s tally of 44 deaths falls only slightly behind 2017’s 47.

Grab your tissues and review our gallery of May sweeps’ biggest deaths above (click here for direct access), then drop a comment below and tell us: Which loss hit you hardest?