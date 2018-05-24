Morgan Freeman Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations: It Was 'Never My Intent' to Disrespect Women

Oscar winner and Madam Secretary executive producer Morgan Freeman has been accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by multiple women who have worked with him during his Hollywood career.

CNN on Thursday published a report of Freeman’s alleged harassment, much of which took place on movie sets and at promotional events for his films. Reporters An Phung and Chloe Melas spoke with 16 people for their investigation — eight of whom said they were victims of Freeman’s harassment, and eight who said they witnessed Freeman’s conduct but were not targets of it.

Freeman is said to have touched women inappropriately — including an alleged attempt to lift a production assistant’s skirt — and made offensive public comments about women’s clothing or bodies. At least once his comments allegedly were directed toward Lori McCreary, Morgan’s fellow Madam Secretary EP, with whom he founded the production company Revelations Entertainment.

Freeman responded to the accusations via a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

In addition to executive-producing Madam Secretary, Freeman has appeared on the CBS political drama three times as a Supreme Court justice. TVLine has reached out to Madam Secretary for comment.