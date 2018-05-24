Code Black Cancelled at CBS

Code Black has officially flatlined: CBS has cancelled the medical drama (and its last remaining bubble series) after three seasons. Showrunner Michael Seitzman broke the news early Thursday on Twitter.

Dear #CodeBlack fans, the sad news came today that we were cancelled. It’s been a true joy to make this show and watch your response every week. Thank you for all of your passion. Truly, our best episodes have yet to air. We hope you’ll watch and enjoy them. We made them for you. — Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) May 24, 2018

A handful of episodes into this season, Code Black is averaging 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (In Live+Same Day numbers), down 8 and 30 percent from Season 2. Among all CBS original dramas, it only outdraws the cancelled Scorpion and the recently renewed Elementary, while in the demo it tops Madam Secretary and Elementary.

The series — which explored what happens when Angels Memorial Hospital hits “code black,” a situation in which the influx of patients is so great that there aren’t enough resources to treat them — underwent a slew of cast changes since its 2015 debut. Original stars Bonnie Somerville (Dr. Christa Lorenson) and Raza Jaffrey (Dr. Neal Hudson) were let go after the freshman run, with Rob Lowe coming on as the male lead opposite Marcia Gay Harden in Season 2. The current third season saw the exit of Melanie Chandra’s resident Dr. Malaya Pineda and the addition of Falling Skies vet Moon Bloodgood as a series regular.

Season 3, which premiered in late April, is currently airing Wednesdays at 10/9c.