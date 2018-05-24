Arrested Development's Jason Bateman Apologizes to Jessica Walter After Excusing Jeffrey Tambor Harassment

Jason Bateman is (sort of) walking back a series of defenses he made on behalf of Arrested Development costar Jeffrey Tambor.

Bateman found himself in hot water on Wednesday after the New York Times published an interview with the cast of the twice-revived comedy series, during which he vigorously defended Tambor, who had admitted to verbally harassing on-screen wife Jessica Walter in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Walter, who was reluctant to speak publicly on the incident, opened up to the Times, saying tearfully, “Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize.” She then went on to say that in “almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set,” but has since chosen to forgive him.

In response, Bateman chalked Tambor’s behavior up to the stresses of show business, attempting to explain that “it is incredibly common to have people [in the entertainment industry] who are… difficult.” Fellow costar Alia Shawkat then interrupted to defend Walter, saying, “that doesn’t mean it’s acceptable [behavior]. And the point is that things are changing, and people need to respect each other differently.”

In a series of tweets posted Thursday morning, Bateman insisted that he wasn’t excusing Tambor’s behavior, or being insensitve to Walter, but admitted he “completely underestimated the feelings of the victim… I’m incredibly embarassed and deeply sorry to have done that to Jessica.” Read his response in full below:

Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people’s thoughts online, I realize that I was wrong here.

I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not.

It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffery. I do not.

It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not.

In fact, I'm-

– horrified that I wasn’t more aware of how this incident affected her.

I was so eager to let Jeffrey know that he was supported in his attempt to learn, grow and apologize that I completely underestimated the feelings of the victim, another person I deeply love – and she was..

… sitting right there!

I’m incredibly embarrassed and deeply sorry to have done that to Jessica. This is a big learning moment for me.

I shouldn’t have tried so hard to mansplain, or fix a fight, or make everything okay.

I should've focused more on what the most important…