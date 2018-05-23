Watchmen: Regina King, Don Johnson and 4 Others Cast in HBO Adaptation

A mini-Leftovers reunion is underway at HBO: Regina King, who starred in the acclaimed drama for two seasons, is re-teaming with auteur Damon Lindelof for his forthcoming Watchmen adaptation.

King is one of six actors to join the project, a long-gestating TV version of the DC Comics property, which scored a pilot order last September. Also cast in the series: TV vets Don Johnson (Miami Vice) and Louis Gossett Jr. (Roots), as well as Tim Blake Nelson (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Adelaide Clemens (Rectify) and Andrew Howard (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

Details about their characters are being kept under wraps for now.

The casting news comes a day after Lindelof posted a lengthy note on Instagram, in which he explained that the potential Watchmen series will be less an adaptation of the iconic comic book and more of a “remix.”