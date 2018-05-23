The Chew Cancelled After 7 Seasons, GMA to Expand to Third Hour

ABC has had its fill of The Chew: The network announced Wednesday that its daytime lifestyle series will end after its current seventh season, to be replaced by a third hour of Good Morning America.

“For seven years, The Chew has delighted audiences by delivering innovative food segments in an entertaining atmosphere,” Ben Sherwood, president of Disney-ABC Television Group, said in a statement. “We applaud and thank Gordon Elliott, Aimee Householder, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and the entire cast and crew for their great work and amazing run. And we wish them the very best.”

New episodes of The Chew will air as planned through September, at which point Good Morning America will kick off its third hour at 1 pm ET each day.

Sherwood continued: “Over the past six years, Good Morning America has solidified its place as America’s No. 1 morning show. We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour. While this is the right decision for our business, it is also bittersweet.”

Anchors for GMA‘s third hour will be announced at a later date.

The Chew‘s cancellation comes five months after co-host Mario Batali was fired following allegations of sexual misconduct. Though ABC said it was “unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior” during Batali’s time on The Chew, the network ultimately severed ties with the chef, adding that “we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct.”

Are you bummed to see The Chew get booted? Drop a comment below.