Former Bachelorette Meredith Phillips: I Was Sexually Assaulted During Filming

With ABC’s The Bachelorette about to launch a new season, a former star is making some explosive allegations about her time on the show.

Meredith Phillips, who starred in Season 2 of the reality romance back in 2004, says she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the show’s female masseuse during the filming of her season. In an interview with the Reality Steve podcast, Phillips claims that while she was staying in the show’s mansion, she was given a mystery pill by a massage therapist: “I just assumed it was an aspirin or something to loosen up my back… and it definitely wasn’t that, that’s for sure.”

The last thing she remembers, she alleges, is the masseuse getting into a bathtub naked with her and “rubbing areas probably she shouldn’t have… I woke up naked. Don’t remember much.” She says when she confided in another woman working on the show, the woman said that she, too, had been “roofied and in a hot tub and kind of accosted” once during production.

Phillips never reported the incident because she “wanted to protect the franchise, which is f–ked-up,” and decided to continue filming, and has since tried to move on. But the memories still haunt her, she says: “I had no control. Zero. I think that was the hardest part for me, that I couldn’t even lift my arms to say no.”

ABC and production company Warner Bros. had no comment on the allegations when TVLine reached out for a response. The Bachelor franchise was rocked last summer by allegations of sexual assault on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, which halted production on the summer spinoff, but producers found no evidence of misconduct and resumed filming weeks later.