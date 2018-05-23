TVLine Items: Baby-Sitters Club Series, Danica Patrick Is ESPYS Host and More

Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, Stacey, Dawn & Co. are headed to the small screen.

A new TV series adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club, based on Ann M. Martin’s novels, is being developed, with Rachel Shukert (GLOW, Supergirl) in talks to serve as showrunner, our sister Deadline reports.

The project, which does not yet have a network attached, will focus on the girls’ friendships and business success as they stave off competition and overcome various growing pains. Each half-hour episode will touch on topics such as racism, divorce and belonging while exploring relevant issues facing modern-day teens.

The Baby-Sitters Club was previously adapted into a TV series that ran on HBO in 1990. A film based on the books, starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik and Schuyler Fisk, followed in 1995.

* Motorsports star Danica Patrick will serve as the ESPYS’ first female host during the 2018 awards ceremony, airing live on Wednesday, July 18 at 8/7c on ABC.

* James Cromwell (American Horror Story) will recur during Season 2 of the Starz thriller Counterpart as Yanek, the enigmatic warden of Echo, an underground facility where Howard (J.K. Simmons) finds himself fighting for his life, Deadline reports.

* Miz and Mrs, an unscripted series following real-life WWE couple The Miz and Maryse, will premiere on Tuesday, July 24 at 10 pm on USA Network.

* Netflix will debut the animated adult comedy/fantasy series Disenchantment, from Simpsons creator Matt Groening, on Friday, Aug. 17.

* TNT has released a new trailer for Claws Season 2, premiering Sunday, June 10 at 9 pm.

