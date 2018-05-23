The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Zachary Levi Set for Recurring Season 2 Role

Zachary Levi, meet The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Chuck alum has booked a recurring role on the Amazon comedy’s upcoming second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Though details about Levi’s character are being kept under wraps, THR reports that Levi will appear as an eclectic Manhattan doctor who begins orbiting Midge Maisel’s world.

Mrs. Maisel was renewed earlier this month for Season 3, on the heels of winning a Peabody Award for its acclaimed first season. A premiere date for Season 2 has yet to be announced.

Best known for his five seasons as Chuck‘s titular spy, Levi’s previous TV credits include Heroes Reborn, Telenovela and Alias Grace. He’s also currently lending his voice to Disney Channel’s Tangled: The Series.