Kim Cattrall to Star in Fairy Tale Thriller Tell Me a Story on CBS All Access

Kim Cattrall has found her happily ever after — with CBS All Access.

The Sex and the City alumna has been tapped to star in Tell Me a Story, the streaming service’s upcoming psychological thriller.

Written by Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries), Tell Me a Story — which was ordered straight to series in November — puts a dark twist on well-known fairy tales. Set in present-day New York, the serialized drama’s first season will weave together elements of The Three Little Pigs, Hansel and Gretel and Little Red Riding Hood.

Cattrall will play Colleen, described as an unlikely and very nontraditional grandmother. When Colleen’s son moves back home — with a troubled teenager, Kayla, in tow — she will be forced to grow up and protect her family against a sinister threat.

As previously reported, Billy Magnussen (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) will co-star as a seductive high school teacher who is quite possibly a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Tell Me a Story marks Cattrall’s first major U.S. TV role since ending her six-season run on Sex and the City in 2004. Since then, she has appeared in the Canadian dark comedy Sensitive Skin and the Swedish psychological thriller Modus.