John Malkovich to Play Hercule Poirot in Amazon's The ABC Murders

Well, he already has the bald head and mustache for it: John Malkovich is set to play iconic detective Hercule Poirot in Amazon’s upcoming Agatha Christie adaptation The ABC Murders, according to our sister site Variety.

Malkovich will play the famed Belgian detective in the three-part series, based on Christie’s 1936 novel, in which Poirot hunts for a serial killer known only as “A.B.C.” He’s joined in the cast by Harry Potter veteran Rupert Grint, who’ll co-star as Inspector Crome. The supporting ensemble includes Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch), Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks: The Return) and Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones). Production is set to begin next month; no premiere date has been set.

Poirot is one of fiction’s most celebrated sleuths, with British actor David Suchet playing what many consider the definite Poirot in PBS’ Agatha Christie: Poirot series from 1989 to 2013.

Malkovich is best known for film roles like Dangerous Liaisons, In the Line of Fire and Being John Malkovich, but he’s also appeared on the small screen in recent years, starring in NBC’s pirate drama Crossbones and guest-starring on Showtime’s Billions earlier this month.

Agatha Christie fans: Do you like the idea of John Malkovich as the new Poirot? Share your thoughts on the casting in the comments below.