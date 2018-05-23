35 Summer Shows You Maybe Forgot Were Cancelled, From A to Zoo

Nobody likes surprises — especially during the summer, which is supposed to be a happy time full of hot dogs, spiked watermelon and then boozy, late-night games of lawn darts. (What?)

But given how quietly summer TV shows get cancelled, usually during the dog days of August while you’re busy getting Billy ready for the first day of military school, it’s easy to forget that a few of your off-season favorites are simply now, well, off.

TVLine is here to help — or rub salt in wounds (it really depends on how you look at it) — by providing a handy list of shows that were on last summer, yet won’t be this time around the sun.

But first, some “special cases” that nobody will read about because eyes always skip straight to the pretty list:

* Freeform’s The Fosters won’t be back with a full season but instead a three-night “series finale event” (airing Monday, June 4 through Wednesday, June 6).

* BET’s Being Mary Jane has nearly ceased being, with a two-hour wrap-up movie set to air later this year.

* NBC’s Midnight, Texas is no longer a summer treat but instead will air Season 2 this fall (airing Fridays at 9/8c).

* TNT’s The Last Ship will end after Season 5 (premiere date TBA).

* And HBO’s Game of Thrones quite famously won’t deliver its eighth and final season until 2019.

Here now, a helpful reminder of SHOWS THAT HAVE BEEN CANCELLED, ENDED OR ARE NOT RETURNING THIS SUMMER:

American Grit (Fox)

Battle of the Network Stars (ABC; “not currently on the schedule”)

Being Mary Jane (BET; wrap-up moving airing later this year)

Blood Drive (Syfy)

Boy Band (ABC)

Broadchurch (BBC America)

Candy Crush (CBS)

The Carmichael Show (NBC)

Dark Matter (Syfy)

Daytime Divas (VH1)

Difficult People (Hulu)

Disjointed (Netflix)

The F-Word With Gordon Ramsay (Fox)

The Get Down (Netflix)

Gypsy (Netflix)

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC)

Kingdom (Audience Network)

The Last Tycoon (Amazon)

Lopez (TV Land)

The Mist (Spike)

Nightcap (Pop)

The Night Shift (NBC)

Odd Mom Out (Bravo)

Orphan Black (BBC America)

Playing House (USA Network)

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform; but a “spinoff” is coming!)

Still Star-Crossed (ABC)

Stitchers (Freeform)

Somewhere Between (ABC)

The Strain (FX)

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

TURN: Washington’s Spies (AMC)

Twin Peaks (Showtime)

Will (TNT)

Zoo (CBS)

On a much happier note, TVLine’s calendar of Summer TV premiere dates is coming soon! (But again, no one reads past the pretty lists.)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Alas, they’re cancelled. Can’t help you.

